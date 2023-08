BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The downtown Bakersfield bar Tiki-Ko is holding a fundraiser for people impacted by the wildfires in Maui.

The money raised will go to the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Strong Fund, according to the bar’s social media page.

The bar will be selling its Monkey Shines and classic coconut mugs for just $10 and all the proceeds will go toward the Maui relief organizations.

Tiki-Ko says this weekend 10% of the net sales will be dedicated to the Maui organizations.