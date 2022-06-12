BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tigerfight Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser benefiting local families with children being treated for pediatric blood cancers.

The event took place Saturday at Luigi’s Warehouse in east Bakersfield with casino games, live music and more to raise money for the Tigerfight Foundation.

17’s Tami Mlcoch emceed the event.

The Tigerfight Foundation also provides funding to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society whose mission is to cure blood cancers while improving the lives of patients and their families.

You can learn more about the organization and donate at its website.