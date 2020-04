TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tiffany Rea, a city of Tehachapi employee, has been named Miss Kern County and will participated in the Miss California pageant scheduled for August.

During the past couple weeks, Rea was part of the city’s COVID-19 resource team where she and a police officer researched and confirmed information to be shared on the city website.

Dates for the Miss California competition have not yet been announced.