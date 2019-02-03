Ties and Tiaras, an evening of fine dining and dancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In a hustle and bustle world, daddy-daughter date nights are few and far between for many families.

But, Saturday night was the night to make up for lost time.

And it was a night to remember at The Mark Restaurant, as 'Ties and Tiaras' kicked off its first ever event for a father/daughter dance.

"I got the ideas from my events manager, Kristen, she decided that we need an all encompassing event where someone could take their daughter to dinner at the same place, as well as do the dance," said Bryan Oberg, Owner of The Mark.

The enchanted evening started off with fine dining followed by dancing under the twinkle trees and a photo booth - to remember the memories that would last a lifetime.