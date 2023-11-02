BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family fun is right around the corner with activities like ice skating and sledding coming soon to Bakersfield Christmas Town.

Bakersfield Christmas Town officially opens up on Nov. 24, with the attraction set to sprawl out across the Kern County Fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $20 to $30, on various days.

The attraction will be closed on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, for private events according to organizers. Check the website for details.

An ice-skating rink, giant Christmas tree, train rides and even Santa’s cozy cottage are just some of the events at the event.