BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers.

This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas.

Event organizers said tickets are $30 per vehicle and you must purchase your tickets in advance online or at the CALM gift shop. Busses, limousines and RVs will not be allowed.

Every dollar raised stays at CALM to help with facility improvements and programs at the zoo, according to event organizers.

The Chair of the CALM Foundation said in a news release:

HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to, not to mention CALM’s largest fundraiser. We had such positive feedback about last year’s drive-thru format, with generations of family members able to enjoy the amazing lights from the comfort of their own vehicles. HolidayLights is something we all look forward to, and it directly benefits CALM’s animal care and wildlife rehabilitation services. Russell Bigler, Chair of the CALM Foundation

