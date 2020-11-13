Tickets on sale for 18th annual HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced Friday that tickets are on sale for the 18th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will take place as a drive-thru experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 and run nightly through Jan. 2, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (the last vehicle will be admitted at 8:30 p.m.). According to CALM, passenger vehicles will embark on a mile-long winding path through CALM’s parking lot, flanked by the animated light displays. The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps. RV’s, busses or limousines will not be allowed.

“HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to,” said Russell Bigler, Chair of the CALM Foundation. “We felt it was important to the community to hold Kern County’s favorite event this year, and yet we also want to make sure we are operating in a safe manner that reflects our current realities. People need something positive to look forward to this holiday season and CALM directly benefits from the revenue generated as a result of HolidayLights.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.calmzoo.org and in-person at Valley Strong Credit Union. Tickets are $30 per vehicle (Discounted tickets will be offered for $27 on Monday – Thursday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10. CALM members and military receive discounts).