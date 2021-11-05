Tickets now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM.

The California Living Museum said the 19th annual event takes begins Nov. 27. The zoo says HolidayLights is historically its largest fundraising event, and a holiday tradition for many in Kern.

This year the event will be a drive-thru event. CALM says last year’s drive thru event was a huge success and has been named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle. The drive-thru runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night except Christmas. The event ends Jan. 1, 2022.

You can purchase tickets using this link.