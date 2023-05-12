BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are on sale for the annual fundraiser benefiting the Kern County Cancer Foundation — the Media Music Jam.

Proceeds from the event help families in need during cancer treatments.

The event features local media personalities, community members and leaders.

KGET will be represented by Jim Scott, Maddie Janssen, Elaina Rusk and Assistant News Director Erica Torres.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event is scheduled for June 24 at 7 p.m. at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.

You can purchase tickets at this website.