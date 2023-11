BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are on sale now for the Civic Dance Center’s annual “The Nutcracker” ballet.

This year’s magical holiday tradition will feature the Civic Dance Ballet students accompanied by the live Nutcracker Orchestra.

The shows run from Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $52 for adults and $30 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at Mechanics Bank Theater Box Office or online on the AXS Website.