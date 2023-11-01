BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets to the award-winning light show at the California Living Museum are now on sale.

This year, the HolidayLights at CALM is set to return to its original format as a walk-thru event, according to CALM organizers.

“The drive-thru format worked well for three years and allowed many guests to enjoy HolidayLights for the first time. With that said, the community overwhelmingly wants HolidayLights back inside the zoo,” Meg Maitland, CALM Director, said in a news release.

HolidayLights at CALM is set to kick off Saturday, Nov. 25 and run nightly through Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to CALM organizers. HolidayLights at CALM will not be open on Christmas Day.

The walk-thru event will feature classics, such as the Candy Cane Express train and new displays such as pictures with Santa at Santa’s Workshop, picking a Christmas tree and a vendor fair.

Tickets can be purchased online on the CALM website or at the CALM gift shop.