Tickets available for first-ever Mayor’s Ball on Feb. 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are still available for Bakersfield’s first-ever Mayor’s Ball this weekend.

The inaugural event benefits CityServe. The organization partners families in need with one of 109 churches of different denominations across Kern County.

CityServe needs donatoins and sponsors because while its supplies ar donated, it still needs to pay for transportation and other costs.

The ball is Saturday, Feb. 8 at CityServe’s hub located at 3201 F St.

Tickets cost $100 and the event begins at 6 p.m.

For tickets call, 661-371-2650.