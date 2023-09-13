BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are on sale for Liberty High School’s 25th anniversary Mix and Mingle Dinner Celebration on Sept. 22, according to the Kern High School District.

Officials say the event is scheduled to be held at the Luigi’s Warehouse on 725 East 19th St. The mix and mingle event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available at the Liberty High School Finance Office or by phone at 661-587-0925 at extension 118. Cash or credit card payments are accepted.

Officials say this is a 21 and-over event.