BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are now on sale for CALM’s Concert Series that will feature Twisted Gypsy and FLASHPANTS on Oct. 6, according to the organizers.

Organizers say the concert will be after hours and for people ages 21 and over to raise funds for the zoo programs.

The band Twisted Gypsy, which is a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, will start off the show at 5:30 p.m., according to organizers. Then FLASHPANTS, which is an American 80s cover band, will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say tickets are $65 per person and there will be beer, seltzers and food available for purchase the night of the event.

Tickets can be purchased on the CALM website.