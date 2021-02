PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday will mark one year since two firefighters died in a burning library in Porterville.

The fire happened on Feb. 18, 2020. Captain Raymond Figueroa, a Delano native, and firefighter Patrick Jones had gone into the library to see if anyone was inside. Two teenagers were later charged with lighting the fire.

The Porterville Fire Department will have a pre-recorded ceremony on its Facebook page on Thursday at 4 p.m. to mark the anniversary.