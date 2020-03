Thunder Down Under is coming to Bakersfield this fall.

The Las Vegas male revue show is coming to the Fox Theater on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. The performers will be “showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm,” according to the event listing on the Fox website.

Tickets start at $29 and are available now. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/39DadLs or by calling 661-324-1369. They are also available at the Fox box office, 2001 H St.