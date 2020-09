BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A McFarland High School teacher has pleaded no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student, court records say.

Elvia Gonzalez pleaded no contest Thursday to unlawful sexual intercourse, and a charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act was dismissed, according to the court website. Sentencing is set for Oct. 22. She faces up to 16 months in jail.