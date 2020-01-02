Thrill seekers take Polar Bear Plunge to celebrate the new year

The annual New Year’s Polar Bear Plunge took place at McMurtrey Aquatic Center Wednesday morning.

Taking the icy plunge has been a rite of the new year for dozens of families.

Years ago, people would welcome in the new year with a dip in Lake Ming. But when the aquatic center opened up a few years ago, the plunge was moved there.

This year people lined up to slide down into the cool waters to ring in 2020.

The first polar bear plunger to brave the icy water was Debi Procell, who says everyone should give it a try.

“It didn’t feel cold until I started swimming the 25 yards, it’s colder than when I go scuba diving. Life’s too short, you gotta experience new things,” said Procell.

This was her first plunge in Bakersfield. She dove off a cliff at La Jolla Cove last year.

After making the polar plunge, everyone is offered a cup of hot cocoa to help warm back up.