BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marked three years since a series of powerful earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area.

In 2019, Ridgecrest and the town of Trona were rocked by a series of powerful earthquakes including a magnitude 6.4 on the Fourth of July and then a 7.1 on the fifth.

Both temblors caused significant damage to homes, buildings, businesses and military establishments in the region.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Sacramento they were the strongest quakes to strike California in 20 years.

Remarkably, no one died in Ridgecrest and there were no major injuries, but one death was reported in Nevada.