BORON, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol identified the person killed on State Route 58 in Boron as three-year-old Bryceon Anthony Springfield from Victorville. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to CHP.

He was a passenger in a car that collided with a semi-truck on westbound State Route 58. The car was completely totaled, according to CHP. The three year old suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.