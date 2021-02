BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three-Way Chevrolet was at KGET Channel 17’s studio Wednesday to present a check for $1,000 and a pallet of food for the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The donation comes at the end of Three-Way’s Tackle Hunger Kern County campaign where food or money donations were dropped off at the dealership through Jan. 31 to be given to the center.