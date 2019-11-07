Three-Way Chevrolet, Houchin Community Blood Bank give away car to lucky donor

A local woman who gave the gift of life won a new car for her efforts.

Kami Dunn is the owner of a brand new Chevy Spark.

Three-Way Chevrolet teamed up with Houchin Community Blood Bank for the car giveaway.

From July through October, one blood donation earned an entry to win.

Dunn and the other contestants were given keys to start the car, and Dunn’s key was the winner.

She says she’ll give the car to her son.

The three other donors received $100 gift cards from Houchin Blood Bank.

Don’t forget, Houchin can always use your donations to keep their blood supplies up.

You can donate at Houchin’s locations on 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule online at their website.