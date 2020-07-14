Three Vons employees at Stockdale Highway location test positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three employees at the Vons on Stockdale Highway have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving medical care, a store spokeswoman said Monday.

The employees haven’t worked at the store since July 9, and additional employees may be recommended to self-quarantine under CDC guidelines and will be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay, said Melissa Hill. The store has been cleaned, sanitized and disinfected multiple times since that day, she said.

“The store remains open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department,” Hills said. ‘We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing.”