Three people who recently traveled through LAX had measles, health officials say

LOS ANGELES — Health officials say three people traveled through Los Angeles International Airport while infected with measles last week.

The LA County Department of Public Health said anyone at Terminal 4 and 5 between 6:50 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Dec. 11 could have been exposed to the disease. The department said anyone who was at those locations during that time are at risk of developing measles within 21 days.

The department is investigating to determine if there was an exposure.

Public Health urges international travelers and those who have not been fully protected against measles to take safety precautions by getting a measles immunization.

Travelers are also encouraged to contact their health care provider if they are pregnant or have an infant or weakened immune system, as they may be more susceptible to measles.

The highly contagious disease is spread by air and close contact. It initially presents itself as a fever and/or an unexplained rash. If you develop measles, the department urges that you stay home.