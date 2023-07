BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle in a canyon Saturday afternoon near Lake Isabella.

On July 30, Kern County Fire Department conducted a rescue of three victims who were in the vehicle on Highway 178 and Kern River Canyon Rd. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. It is unknown what caused this crash according to KCFD.

One of the victims had to be hoisted up in a stretcher. This is an ongoing investigation.

