Three people escape scene of rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say three people fled from their vehicle after being involved in a rollover crash just off Highway 178 Wednesday night in Downtown Bakersfield.

CHP reported the crash happened at the westbound offramp of Highway 178 at M Street just after 9 p.m.

Officers on scene told 17 News three people inside the pickup truck managed to get out and run from the scene. It was unknown if anyone of them was injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.