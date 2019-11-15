Three more cases of West Nile Virus reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County has three more cases of the West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases to 23, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state has a total of 194 human cases from 23 counties as of Friday.

Six West Nile-related deaths have been reported statewide including Fresno County, Los Angeles County and Orange County

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.