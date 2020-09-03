Three months since local Black Lives Matter protester, Robert Forbes, was hit by a vehicle, killed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks three months since local Black Lives Matter protester, Robert Forbes, was hit by a vehicle and killed. Forbes was hit by a vehicle during a protest on California Avenue, just east of Oak Street on June 3. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him identified himself as Timothy Keith Moore in a now-deleted Facebook apology post. He was never detained.

There are at least two online petitions demanding Moore’s arrest. Moore denies intent, but witnesses interviewed by police say he did increase his speed. Bakersfield Police say they have spoken with witnesses and are investigating. They noted that some of Moore’s tattoos have been associated with white supremacist groups.

17 News reached out to Moore for comment, but has not heard back.