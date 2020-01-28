Three local restaurants closed by county due to health code violations

Three Kern County restaurants have been closed recently due to health code violations, according to county officials.

Greenfield Market at 9590 S. Union Ave. in Bakersfield has been closed since Friday after health inspectors with the Kern County Public Health Services Department found that food had been prepared in an area that had sewage backflow. Sewage overflow was found in the front food prep area and the meat department sink. Inspectors also noticed there was not a food manager’s certificate available.



El Paisano Restaurant

This restaurant in Taft, located at 1006 6th St., was closed by the department on Saturday after inspectors saw several rodents around the soda cold holding unit and a hooka display case between the market and the restaurant.

Rat droppings were also seen in a cabinet area beneath the soda fountain as well as in the dining area beneath bread staged for delivery.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the inspection report says. “Operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food facility.”

Inspectors also observed food uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator as well as food stored directly on the ground.

According to KCPH, food is supposed to be covered and stored a minimum of six inches off the ground to prevent contamination.

The permit for the restaurant is currently suspended due to unsanitary conditions, the department said.

Fred’s Grocery & Deli

This Taft eatery, located in the same area as El Paisano, was also closed on Saturday due to rodents and rat droppings seen in the area.

Inspectors also found a lack of paper towels in the restroom and that the hot water at hand-washing stations was also below required levels. The permit for this facility has also been suspended.