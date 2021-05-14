Three local children died in 2020 from accidental drowning; officials urge residents practice water safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Three children in Kern County died from accidental drowning in 2020, according to the Kern County Child Death Review Team.

Kern County Public Health said since 2014, 35 children have died due to accidental drowning. In light of these deaths, the department is urging residents to practice water safety as the summer season arrives.

“The drowning of a child is a tragic occurrence for families and communities,” said KCPH Director Brynn Carrigan. “Parents and caregivers can play a key role in preventing children from drowning.”

Here are some water safety tips:

Water Safety Tips:

Ensure children are always supervised when playing in or around water. Become a WaterWatcher. When there are several adults present, choose one to be responsible for watching children for a certain period of time, such as 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, select another adult to be the Water Watcher. Pick up your free Water Watcher lanyard at Kern County Public Health, 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Empty all tubs, buckets, containers and kiddie pools immediately after use.

Install fences around home pools. A pool fence should surround all sides of the pool and be at least four feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.

Learn CPR. Performing resuscitation on a drowning victim in the time it takes for first responders to arrive could save their life.

