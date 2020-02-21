Three indicted in federal court for conspiring to distribute 20,000 fentanyl pills, 20 pounds of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were indicted Thursday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and possessing about 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Mexico resident Tirso Garcia-Valdez sold approximately 300 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills in Kern County on Jan. 9. Fellow Mexico native Misael Garcia-Carranza, 23, drove Garcia-Valdez to the deal and was present in the vehicle as the deal occurred.

On Jan. 30, Garcia-Valdez sold approximately 2,000 of the pills. Garcia-Carranza drove him to this deal, according to the documents.

On Feb. 13, Garcia-Valdez, Garcia-Carranza and 37-year-old Los Angeles resident Brenda Carmona-Valdez conspired to possess with the intent to distribute approximately 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills and about 20 pounds of meth, which were seized by law enforcement.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.