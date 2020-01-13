Three hurt after rollover crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Three people were hurt after a rollover crash happened in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Ming Avenue and Valhalla Drive around 7:15 p.m. to reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they say two cars had major damage after a rollover crash occurred.

According to officers, two adults and a child suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.