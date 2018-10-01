Three High School Students Rescue Man and Son From Fire
Story of the Selflessness Of Three High School boys
LAKE ISABELLA - Three high school boys ran into a house going up in flames and rescued a man and his son. Pastor Darren Ridings from Missionary Baptist Church and his son were rescued from a fire from three Kern Valley High School football player when Ridings water heater fell and caught fire to his home. On Sunday at Missionary Baptist Church Ridings and the community honored the boys selflessness.
