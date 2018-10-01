Local News

Three High School Students Rescue Man and Son From Fire

Story of the Selflessness Of Three High School boys

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:01 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 11:01 AM PDT

LAKE ISABELLA - Three high school boys ran into a house going up in flames and rescued a man and his son. Pastor Darren Ridings from Missionary Baptist Church and his son were rescued from a fire from three Kern Valley High School football player when Ridings water heater fell and caught fire to his home. On Sunday at Missionary Baptist Church Ridings and the community honored the boys selflessness. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected