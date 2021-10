DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Three dogs and a cat were found alive Wednesday as firefighters searched a Delano home with a garage engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze reported at 11:51 a.m., according to Kern County Fire Department. The fire caused about $70,000 in damage and the cause is under investigation.

Five engines were assigned to the fire, officials said.