BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two local dog parks have reopened but three others remain closed following Wednesday’s rainstorm, according to the City of Bakersfield.

Kroll Park at 7501 Kroll Way and University Park at 4301 University Ave. have reopened, the city said Thursday on its Facebook page.

Three parks remain closed due to wet conditions. They are Wilson Park at 2400 Wilson Road, Centennial Park at 400 Montclair St. and Patriots Park at 1600 New Stine Road.