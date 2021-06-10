Three-day football camp to be held at Kaiser Permanent Sports Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A football camp for boys and girls will be held later this month at Kaiser Permanent Sports Village, according to CityServe.

The Smart and Healthy Sports Week camp will take place from June 21 through June 23 at the complex at 9001 Ashe Road and is open for children in 1st through 12th grades.

“We believe that sports and play can bring life-changing benefits for all young people,” said CityServe Executive Director Karl Hargestam. “Our Smart & Healthy Sports Weeks are an innovative way to teach kids healthy relationship life skills combined with different sports.”

All participants will get snacks and water, a T-shirt and football gloves.

Registration is $50 and payment is due the first day of camp to Golden Empire Youth Football. To register, click here.

For information about scholarships email Roque Munoz at roque@cityservenetwork.com.