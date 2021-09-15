Three children ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

KERN COUNTY (KGET) – Three children, ages 2 to 4, were ejected from an SUV as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after noon today on southbound Highway 99 near Kimberlina Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a tire separation on the SUV caused it to leave the roadway and overturn.

One child was airlifted, while the mother and her two other children were hospitalized for their injuries.

There were no car seats in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to CHP, and no seat belts were being used.

CHP stresses the importance of securing your children when they’re in a vehicle.