Three car accidents, two dead, one morning in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was a deadly morning on the street of Bakersfield today. There were three major car accidents that left two people dead. The three collisions happened almost within the same hour, all spread throughout the city.

The first started as a police chase in East Bakersfield at around 2:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol says officers tried to stop a white truck, but the driver sped away. The chase continued to Panorama Dr. just west of Mt. Vernon Avenue near Bakersfield College. That’s when the driver drove off the road.



“Went down an embankment where it overturned several times,” said Robert Rodriguez, from California Highway Patrol. “The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.”

The man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also in the car, but was wearing a seatbelt. CHP says she has moderate injuries.



Then, at around 3:45 a.m., there was a second crash on 24th and Eye streets. The collision left one car overturned and a white truck with its front side smashed in. Police say one person has moderate injuries and is in the hospital. But they haven’t released any information on what led to this crash.



Just a few minutes later, at the intersection of Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue, a man drove through a red light and crashed into another car.



“Once officers arrived on scene, they located one of the vehicles was full engulfed in flames,” said Ken Sporer, Sergeant, Bakersfield Police Department. “Unfortunately the occupant of that vehicle was decease at the scene.”



BPD says the other driver, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. If you have any information on these accidents, call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.