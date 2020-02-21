Three BPD officers awarded top awards at K-9 trials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Three K-9 officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were awarded top awards at the K-9 trials last weekend.

BPD Officer Vaughn and RJ took first place in area search and third in agility. Officer Muller and Jango took first place in explosives vehicle detection while Officer Schleicher and Kane took third place in the area search competition.

The event was hosted by the Murrieta Police Department last weekend.

This summer the Bakersfield Police Department will host its own annual K-9 trials on Jul.18 at the Mechanics Bank Area.