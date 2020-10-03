Three billboards raise awareness of human trafficking, on the rise since the pandemic

Friday morning, three billboards went up on Union Avenue to raise awareness of human trafficking, which has been on the rise in Kern County during the pandemic.

“We believe that eight out of ten women are not out here by choice prostituting themselves. We believe that somebody else is profiting off of them,” said Dr. Doug Bennett, the founder of Magdalene Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to getting women off the streets.

Kern was already a cesspool for traffickers before the pandemic as one of the few counties in the state without a law enforcement-led task force.

“The laws are not as strict here,” Bennett said.

So despite COVID, there’s been an uptick of people buying and people being sold.

“We knew right off the bat that the traffickers weren’t going to stop making money off these women even if there was a pandemic,” Bennett added. “The men who are buying the women, they’re not worried about that either.”

According to Magdalene Hope, the number of women sold in Bakersfield has doubled in the past ten years.

“Now our numbers or more like 750 to 1000 different women are being sold over the course of a month in bakersfield,” Bennett said.

With these billboards in plain view of women working on Union now, they’re a beacon of hope to call for help.

“To have the billboards out here—in what we call out red light district in Bakersfield—is very is very strategic,” Bennett said

Magdalene Hope is holding a March Against Trafficking this Saturday evening. They’ll meet at 4 p.m. at San Joaquin Tractor Company on Union and California Avenues.