Three BC student veterans selected to receive national scholarship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Bakersfield College student veterans were selected to receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship.

According to BC, more than 1,750 military and student veterans have benefitted from Help A Hero Scholarships through the nearly $8 million donated to date by Sport Clips Haircuts and its generous clients and product partners. These scholarships provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per family to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below.

Two of the three student veterans chosen to receive the scholarships include U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jason Borton (Nursing) and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jordan Kublickis (Manufacturing Technology). The scholarship is awarded to just 158 recipients nationwide.

“My favorite thing about being a Renegade and student Veteran is the amount of support and respect that is given by Bakersfield College,” Borton said in a news release. “We have been provided with an awesome on-campus Veterans Resource Center, and our own Veteran student counselor, who is a Veteran himself, which I think is an important factor due to the knowledge he has about Veterans through his own personal experience.”

BC awards nearly $500,000 in scholarships to its students annually, according to a news release. The online application for 2021-22 is open now until Feb. 1, 2021, and can be found at bakersfieldcollege.edu/apply4money.