Three Bakersfield residents cited by DMV for misusing handicap parking placards in December operation

Three Bakersfield residents were cited in December for misusing handicap parking placards during a California Department of Motor Vehicles enforcement operation.

The DMV said the Bakersfield operation was held on Dec. 30. Out of 47 people that were contacted, three people were cited. They had their placards confiscated and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000 per person.

A total of 143 people across the state were cited in enforcement operations in 19 cities.

According to DMV data, Bakersfield ranked among the lowest for citations. There were seven citations in Fresno and 9 in Modesto. The rest were outside of the Valley.