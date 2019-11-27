Three arrested in Wasco burglary

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a burglary on Highway 46.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1400 block of Highway 46 after getting a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, the deputies saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop.

KCSO said deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found more than $5,000 in stolen property and a loaded .22-caliber rifle.

The department arrested 23-year-old Jose Alvarez, 25-year-old Raul Hernandez and 36-year-old Alejandrino Hernandez on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.