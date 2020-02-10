Three arrested in Delano-area gang sweep

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) —The Delano and McFarland police departments arrested three more people last week in connection with a multi-agency gang sweep.

The department said at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of San Pedro Street and East Sherwood Avenue in McFarland. During the traffic stop Delano officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as 21-year-old Cesar Gutierrez-Perez, 20-year-old Fernando Garcia Gonzalez and a 16 year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody for various weapons- and gang-related charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested Friday morning in Delano as part of the operation. More than 73 locations were targeted as part of the sweep. These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership with the northern and southern criminal street gangs or parole/probation status, the department said.

Eleven people, including one juvenile, were arrested as part of the operation on suspicion of charges such as probation violation, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession and more.

Participating agencies included the McFarland Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Probation Department.