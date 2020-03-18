Breaking News
Three arrested for firearm, drug offenses in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested on Tuesday for firearm and drug-related offenses during a probation search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:20 p.m, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV in the 2500 Block of Yellowstone Court in Wasco. The deputies learned that two of the three occupants of the vehicle were on active probation.  

The deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a handgun, which was reported stolen to the Arvin Police Department. 

Deputies also located 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 grams of suspected cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, 9 shaved vehicle keys used to steal vehicles, narcotics paraphernalia, a portable police scanner, and $167.

Jorge Aguilar, 19, 20-year-old Damien Torres and 19-year-old Oscar Zuniga were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a concealed weapon while in a criminal street gang.

