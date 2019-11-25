Three arrested after illegal weapon, drugs found during vehicle search

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile were arrested on Thursday after an illegal weapon and drugs were found during a vehicle search. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Griffith Avenue and Cisco Way in Wasco. After detaining the three occupants, the deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence of gang activity.

KCSO said 24-year-old Raul Alvarez-Carillo and 19-year-old Oscar Zuniga were arrested on suspicion of altering a firearm’s identification information, possession of a firearm by a gang member, participation in a criminal street gang and several vehicle-related offenses. 

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall for similar charges, the department said.

