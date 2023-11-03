BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Reports Friday of a gun at Stockdale High School and an active shooter are unfounded, according to the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern High School District.

Kern High officials told 17 News rumors spread quickly and caused panic but there was no gun.

A 17 News photojournalist is at the scene and says students are leaving campus and there is a large police presence at the school

Parents told 17 News they received reports of a robocall around 12:09 p.m. saying the threat was not credible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.