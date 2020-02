BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is reporting more than 2,000 people are without power in the area of Niles Street and Fairfax Road, and the outage appears to be due to a vehicle crashing into a pole.

Monday morning’s power outage in east Bakersfield.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m., leaving wires exposed on the pole and knocking out power, according to the California Highway Patrol. PG&E has sent a crew to the scene.

Power is estimated to be restored by 10:45 a.m., according to PG&E.