PG&E announces rolling blackouts amid high energy demand Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As many as 13,000 Bakersfield homes and businesses were without power Friday night after PG&E says it was directed to cut power by the California ISO amid high energy demand during a late summer heatwave.

PG&E says it is turning off power to approximately 200,000 to 250,000 customers across its service area throughout California. The utility said it will shut off power to customers until about 11 p.m. in one-hour rotations to reduce power usage on its grid after the California Independent Systems Operator declared a Stage 3 emergency.

CalISO said the Stage 3 Emergency was called after electricity demand across California forced the ISO to dip into operating reserves to cover the demand.

Because of the statewide power emergency, PG&E says it won’t be able to notify customers before power is shut off to them.

Southern California Edison says power could be shut off to customers, but outages have not been reported in Kern County, according to its website.

We are in close contact with @California_ISO following their declaration of a statewide energy emergency due to high electricity use during the hot weather. OES is working with utilities & local officials to minimize the impact to Californians during potential rotating outages. — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, state officials are asking residents to conserve energy use this weekend as high temperatures and excessive heat are expected throughout the state. A Flex Alert is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

Residents are asked to turn off all unnecessary lights, to set air conditioning to 78 degrees or higher and to avoid major appliance use after 3 p.m.

The last time a Stage 3 Emergency was declared was in 2001. Thirty-eight Stage 3 Emergencies were declared that year, according to CalISO.

Check the latest on outages from PG&E at its website.

