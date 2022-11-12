BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s no secret Bakersfield is an oil town. Thousands of people across Bakersfield and the rest of the county came out to celebrate the industry at the Kern Oil Festival.

It’s the Kern Oil festival. A celebration hosted every other year for oil and all of the products it can produce.

“This is a celebration of oil and gas,” Chad Hathaway the president of the Kern Energy Foundation said. “Oil and gas is the backbone of the economy and the backbone of our daily lives. Oil is what powers us and brings thousands of products to our lives and this is a celebration of that product of oil itself.”

According to organizers, more than 4,000 people attended this year’s event.

“So many products are made from oil,” Carol Knapp, an oil enthusiast, said. “It means a lot. We need to drill for oil again. I support the oil industry.”

The event had miniature oil rig setups, actual construction machines and other equipment. Mechanical dogs and machines were also walking around the area mingling with people. When asked about the growing importance of green and renewable energy the foundation says we wouldn’t be able to recognize our current day society without oil.

“Oil is so much more than fossil fuels,” Hathaway said. “If we did not have oil today then we would have to invent it. There’s thousands of things that could not be here today and we would not live in a modern society without oil.”